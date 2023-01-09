2023 is the year of the novelty that will revolutionize the weekends, with the mini-race that will award points to revitalize the series and interest. Other innovations are also being studied, including the possible shift of the Moto2 and Moto3 races to Saturday

Massimo Falcioni – Milan

The decline in interest in the 2022 World Championship with fewer people in the stands and in front of the TV has led Dorna and the FIM to a first breakthrough since 2023, the longest season in history with 21 rounds scheduled in 18 countries. In fact, the number of races in the “premier class” will double (42!) because in each GP there will be two MotoGP races: the standard one on Sunday and the new “Sprint Race” on Saturday with a halved number of laps. As with any novelty, the debate is open. For those in favor, more races potentially mean more attention, more shows, more business. For the opposite, more races mean greater tensions and risks for the drivers with double the number of starts and a total of 1300 km more of the race, as well as more work and more costs for the teams. The sprint race is not an absolute novelty having been introduced in Superbike and subsequently, with variations, “copied” by F1. The immediate goal is to shake up the premier class.

new moves — As already seen in SBK and in F1, it can be said that the novelty of the Sprint stimulates, but by itself it is not enough to increase the appeal. Indeed, there is the risk that the mini race on Saturday will reduce interest in the traditional main event on Sunday. In SBK, the short race on Saturday also decides the grid for race 2, while in MotoGP it will only count for points (half). In short, an overtaking on the last lap in the Sprint Race could bring half the points of the Sunday race with the same risks: will it be worth it? The fact remains that Dorna and Fim set themselves the problem that something new had to be done: this is already positive in itself. New moves with new tricks to start a further process of renewal of the World Championship today made up of MotoGP (first edition 2002), Moto2 (since 2010), Moto3 (since 2012) are not excluded, indeed they are already in the bill. The facts will demonstrate whether the chosen direction is the right one or not.

central motogp — The innovations included in the 2023 season confirm what has already been evident in the World Championship for 20 years: the centrality of MotoGP, the only “top class”, with the other two categories as a side dish. A hierarchy that could be accentuated even more if Dorna and Fim decide for a further turning point, favoring MotoGP entirely. How? MotoGP only on Sundays. Moto2 and Moto3 races, on Saturday, as a side dish to the MotoGP Sprint Race. This is to give full exclusivity to the main class, especially on television, with the live coverage of Sunday’s race in the centre, anticipated and followed with extensive pre-race and post-race services. In short, overcoming the last taboo in line with the fact that since 2002 the World Championship has been officially called “MotoGP”.

lots of news — We will see. Motorcycling, however, does not have a linear history. At the beginning of the World Championship, especially after 1957 (goodbye to the Guzzi, Gilera, Mondial races), the 125 and 250 classes were not "side" but – for manufacturers, riders, the media, the public – they were worth as much as the premier class, at the time the 500. And it was basically like this even later, in the period of motorcycles with two-stroke engines in the 125 and 250. Then, in the contemporary era, with 4-stroke motorcycles supported by electronics, with marketing and TV communication linked to sponsorship, motorcycling has identified itself in the MotoGP, with Moto3 and Moto2 as a side dish, preparatory categories for the training of young riders and the leap into the premier class.

the red epic — In the first twenty years of the new century, motorcycling identified itself with the epic story of Valentino Rossi. Today, despite the post-Rossi difficulties, even the general public, not only in Italy, knows who the MotoGP world champion is and which bike he races on. Just as he knows who his main opponents are. Can the same be said about the Moto2 and Moto3 riders? Obviously not. For decades, the greatest champions also raced in the 125 and 250 with motorcycles from the great Italian, European and Japanese manufacturers. At the end of the 50s it was the rivalry on and off the track between Carlo Ubbiali (on MV Agusta) and Tarquinio Provini (first on Mondial then also on MV Agusta) – a reduced replay of the great cycling of Coppi and Bartali – in the 125 and above all in the 250 to ignite cheering and fill the racetracks. Even later, from the mid-1960s, in the era of Giacomo Agostini, it was above all the white-weapon duels between the Bergamo champion on the 3-cylinder MV Agusta and the Rimini ace Renzo Pasolini on the 4-cylinder Benelli in the 350 that divided the fans with full tank on all circuits. In the premier class of the time, the 500, with Agostini also lapping the second, most left the grandstands after a few laps. At the time there were five engine sizes: 50, 125, 250, 350, 500 plus sidecars. Other times, in its ups and downs, motorcycling has taken new paths, revolutionizing contents and containers. From the early 1970s, for 13 years, it was the 200 Miglia di Imola that transformed motorcycling, saving it from a crisis that seemed irreversible. Checco Costa, patron of the Santerno circuit, canceled the classic categories, focusing on the unprecedented 750cc maxi bikes of the big manufacturers, bringing the main riders (Italian, European and Australian) of the world championship onto the track for the first time with the American riders that no one had ever seen on the circuits of the old continent.

global motorcycle sport — The first edition in 1972, led by Giacomo Agostini on the brand new MV 750 Sport 4-cylinder, saw the participation of 46 riders astride special series-derived motorcycles from no less than 11 brands (7 Honda, 7 Kawasaki, 6 Ducati, 6 Triumph, 5 Guzzi, 4 Nortons, 3 Laverdas, 3 BSAs, 2 MV Agustas, 2 BMWs, 1 Suzuki). Then, the following year, in 1973, the other idea of ​​dividing the race into two heats, with an intermediate race (250 cc.) between the two rounds of the 200 Miglia. Racing changed form and substance. Motorcycling became a global sport, a driving force for business with the entry of major sponsors, thanks also to live TV. The past must be respected but not necessarily what has been done before must be repeated. Even today we can and must dare. Starting from reality. These Moto3 250 4-stroke single-cylinder bikes with only two brands and this Moto2 765 three-cylinder single-engine are fundamental for raising young riders and then passing the best talents in MotoGP. Thus, however, they are side competitions (perhaps beautiful from a competitive point of view), support categories. As such, this Moto3 and this Moto2 can also be brought forward on Saturday, leaving Sunday entirely to the “top class”, symbol of show-business motorcycling, with the consecrated champions riding the racing cars of the most prestigious 300 HP and 350 HP brands. km/h. It’s probably just time to take notice.