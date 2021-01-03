Major global threats – including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and growing inequality – require large-scale concerted action. The challenge facing policymakers today is to support major structural transformations that can simultaneously make economies more productive, more inclusive and less carbon-intensive. Public development banks (PDBs) – at the local, national, subregional, regional or interregional level – are essential to help governments finance a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, and ensure that economies serve much better people and the planet in the long run.

