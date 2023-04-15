The era of artificial intelligence.. and the strategic repercussions of competition
The past two decades have witnessed tremendous advances in science and technology that have fundamentally changed the world. That is why the 21st century will likely be marked by the amazing progress that is being made in order to exploit the potential of artificial intelligence and its capabilities to improve the tasks and professions performed by humans. In recent years, the speed and scope of artificial intelligence programs has increased at an accelerated pace that shows no sign of stopping. As a result, there is currently a heated debate about whether these developments are beneficial or harmful to the human race.
And if it can be controlled? And how is that? In this context, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, wrote that the impact of artificial intelligence on public health and climate change could be very positive and save many lives. Perhaps the best way to judge the importance of these developments is to ask any advanced search system, such as Google, to explain the impact of artificial intelligence on agricultural productivity, meteorology, insurance, health systems, medicine, education, legal practices, travel… or any other. sector, field, institution or other profession.
Indeed, the results can be predicted: AI will provide amazing opportunities to increase the quality of thousands of products. This means that the economic incentives for developing AI are tempting and irresistible. However, the dark side of AI is now getting a lot of attention. One of the factors that makes it a source of controversy is the possibility of something called “artificial general intelligence” emerging within a decade from today. This will happen when AI systems learn to think and analyze like humans, rather than just solving complex problems.
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, warns that if progress toward artificial general intelligence accelerates, the stakes could be significant. For example, an artificial general intelligence in medical care might decide that elderly people should not be treated beyond a certain point due to cost considerations. In this regard, Elon Musk has expressed his concern about the “existential dangers of artificial general intelligence” and talked about the need to “suspend” developments in this field in order to think about the imminent risks. The challenge is that AI has become a very competitive business, promising great rewards for those who develop the most sophisticated systems.
This is why there is competition between and within high-tech companies, although the strategic ramifications of this competition are as important, perhaps as dangerous, as the global nuclear arms race. Because the country that achieves dominance in the field of artificial intelligence may have great capabilities in the military field and the field of conflict control.
Today, the United States, with its large number of high-tech companies, is the leader in the artificial intelligence race, but China is not far behind. Countries as diverse as Canada, South Korea, Japan, France and Germany are all currently investing in this technology.
For example, China is a pioneer in facial recognition capabilities, a highly advanced technology that provides tools for crowd safety, public and individual identification, and potential riot response. China is also working to pass laws to ensure that all content generated by artificial intelligence “reflects core socialist values, and does not contain content related to weakening state power.”
The bottom line is that as long as the major powers view the competition for the development of artificial intelligence through the lens of a new Cold War, the prospects for achieving any international protocols regarding the use and misuse of artificial intelligence systems will be difficult. Moreover, the economic rewards for those with the most advanced systems ensure that the benefits and costs of new technology will continue to accelerate at an alarming rate.
* Director of Strategic Programs at the National Interest Center – Washington
#era #artificial #intelligence. #strategic #repercussions #competition
Leave a Reply