Much of Uruguayan society maintains an almost symbiotic relationship with the water that runs through rivers and taps, jealously monitoring its treatment, care and scope. In 2004, the country became a world benchmark for constitutionally recognize and by popular decision, access to water and sanitation as a fundamental human right. That reform marked a milestone in the country’s history: it consecrated public management and prioritized human consumption and social participation in the management of this resource.

This precedent helps to understand the discomfort caused by the drinking water crisis that currently affects the 1.7 million inhabitants of Montevideo and its metropolitan area, in the south of Uruguay. Since the end of April, the tap water they receive temporarily contains double the sodium stipulated in local regulations and they can drink it as long as they are not in the risk group (hypertensive and pregnant, among others) and tolerate its pronounced salty taste.

The authorities explain that this situation is exceptional and will apply as long as it does not rain enough to restore the levels of the Paso Severino reservoir, which is located on the Santa Lucía river and supplies 60% of the country’s population. That reservoir currently has 4.5 million cubic meters of water, when its capacity is 65 million. So, without the necessary rains or foreseen alternatives, the liquid will continue with this atypical composition and flavor that results from the mixture of fresh water from the Santa Lucía with the salt water from the Río de la Plata. For now, more than 50% of the population of this region has stopped drinking tap water and consumes it bottled, according to the consultancy Option.

The end of the “culture of abundance”

In the last three years, Uruguay has suffered the ravages of the La Niña climate phenomenon, with a prolonged rainfall deficit and a drought that has wreaked havoc in the countryside and is now affecting drinking water. “This deficit continued and reached extreme drought values, especially in the southwest of the country,” Madeleine Renom, doctor of Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences, told América Futura. According to Renom, between April 2022 and May 2023, 300 millimeters of rain fell in this area when in that period it usually rains 1,200 mm. It is the lowest record in 45 years.

Daniel Greif, engineer and former director of the first National Water Plan, considers that in view of these forecasts, Uruguay should move from a culture of the “abundance” of water to a culture of the “variability” of this resource. “That requires infrastructure and management capacity,” Greif tells América Futura. He refers to climate changes, but also to those experienced by local production and which have consequences on the quality and quantity of water. “The Santa Lucía river basin is especially critical and strategic because it supplies drinking water to half the country’s population and it is the area of ​​the dairy basin with the highest productive intensity,” he remarks.

The impact of productive activity on the Santa Lucía river was addressed in a manifesto signed by Uruguayan scientists in October 2022. Anticipating this crisis, they recommended accelerating compliance with environmental management measures, prioritizing the use of drinking water for human consumption. They asked to intensify the control of effluents from dairy farms and other industries; take action when agricultural intensification and forestry crops are considered; regulate and control irrigation dams to prevent the proliferation of cyanobacteria and their inoculation into the river system.

“The Santa Lucía River is in a process of deterioration,” Daniel Panario, director of the Institute of Ecology and Environmental Sciences at the University of the Republic, co-author of this manifesto, tells América Futura. Panario is a staunch critic of the intensive and extractive production model implemented in Uruguay. He cites as an example the million hectares of soybean, which brought with it an increase in agrochemicals and waste that pollutes the water, according to him. Regarding the Santa Lucía in particular, he considers it necessary to take pressure off it, diversifying the sources of drinking water supply. “Until now the process was reversed: it has been centralized, because that makes management cheaper and easier.”

A self-criticism of Mujica

Regarding the alternatives, the engineer Greif is in favor of the execution of the Casupá project, which was handed over by the last government of the center-left coalition Frente Amplio (2015-2020) to the current headed by Luis Lacalle Pou (center-right). This project consists of the construction of a dam in the upper basin of the Santa Lucía River, which will have a capacity of 118 million cubic meters to supply the metropolitan area. According to Greif, studies on the feasibility of this option began in 2013 and the preparatory process ended in 2019 with the loan granted by CAF-development bank of Latin America for an amount of 80 million dollars. But the Casupá dam remains unfinished so far.

Why was this or another initiative not built between 2005 and 2020, under the Broad Front governments? It is a question that is repeated in these days that touch the limits of the water supply. In an impromptu press conference, at the end of May, former president José Mujica (2010-2015) drew a self-criticism in this regard: “When we talk about the budget, we are always pulling a blanket from one side and the other and the whole world the dispute and sometimes we err in the priorities and we trust ourselves. I think we should have dealt with this water issue much sooner.”

The Casupá project remains on file and this June the deadline for signing the loan contract with CAF would expire. However, the current government has given priority to the Neptuno project, also called Arazatí, a new water treatment plant. President Lacalle Pou defined this project in November 2022 as “the largest investment in this area in the last 150 years” that would allow drinking water “without prejudice to droughts or technical failures.” Within this project, the Government has tendered private capital for the construction of the plant in the department of San José (south of the country), which would take water from the Río de la Plata and supply 33% of what is required by the metropolitan area. The works are expected to start at the end of 2023.

Criticism of Neptune and the exhortation of scientists

The National Commission in Defense of Water and Life, promoter of the 2004 reform, understands that Neptuno is unconstitutional because it “enables private water management”, when the law establishes that it must be public and with social participation. “The Constitution of the Republic is clear and does not admit interpretations”, they manifest. For its part, the group of researchers that makes up Panario assures that the project “presents a series of environmental problems” and that the salinity of the water of the Río de la Plata “far exceeds the acceptable values ​​to be made drinkable.”

Through criticism, the Government continues with the tender for Neptuno, while the state company OSE (State Sanitation Works) speeds up repairs to the old pipe system, through which losses of up to 40% of drinking water are estimated. The media, for their part, disseminate campaigns on the responsible use of this resource and follow minute by minute forecasts of climatic vagaries. Everything indicates that La Niña has come to an end and rainfall is announced, rather scarce for this first week of June. “The (long-term) projections indicate that droughts are going to be more frequent, although less intense and shorter,” warns the meteorologist Renom.

Faced with the emergency and encouraging State policies, scientists and researchers urge the Government to work together: “The management of hydrographic basins, water resources and the supply of drinking water in the south of the country is an emergency of such a magnitude and complexity that it requires an interdisciplinary analysis by a large team of researchers and technicians from institutions linked to the subject”. It remains to be seen if the invitation finally prospers.