From now on the console servers Nintendo Wii U and 3DS will close forever. Find out what will happen for those who still enjoy their games in them.

As Nintendo indicates in its support site, with the closure of the servers for the Wii U and 3DS consoles, the company is preparing the end of an era. Starting at 5:00 p.m. in Mexico City, it will no longer be possible to play online.

Nintendo Wii U and 3DS servers close

This closure is effective for the consoles: New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS, Wii U Deluxe and Wii U.

From this time and date it will be impossible to play the titles of the consoles mentioned above online. So, with the closure of these servers, important games such as Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart 8 or Splatoon will stop offering their online modes.

In addition, Nintendo will also stop supporting the SpotPass service, although StreetPass will continue to work as it is a local communication. For Pokémon lovers, fortune is on your side as the Pokémon Bank and the Poké Transporter will continue to operate.

Remember that if you want to continue playing your favorite titles on Wii U and 3DS consoles without the need to connect to the network, you can do so; the closure of servers affects online modes.

“For the foreseeable future, it will continue to be possible to download update data and re-download purchased software and downloadable content from Nintendo eShop,” reads Nintendo's site.

