Post-launch support continues for CAPCOM to version Nintendo Switch from MONSTER HUNTER RISE with the arrival of the weapon and armor set It was Blue, with which players will be able to equip their hunter and companion.

The set is part of the annual collaboration with Universal Studios Japan (USJ) and will be made available starting from Friday 21 January: it will be possible to craft the new pieces of equipment by completing two new event missions and obtaining, as a result, the necessary materials.

The Era Blue armor, previously seen in MONSTER HUNTER WORLD: ICEBORNE, will probably present some new features and will be accompanied by the return of the Celestial Star Blade, of an unprecedented arch “Azure Era Wyrmbow“(Formerly known as Roaring Dragon), of the set for the Felyne: Blue Era armor And fan Era Azzurra. The equipment for the Canyne, being an addition to the last chapter of the series, it will be completely new and made for the occasion.

The two missions needed to get the new sets will be respectively a fury mission titled “USJ – Arzuros Onslaught”, In which players will have to shoot down a Arzuros Apex, And “USJ – Shrine Showdown”A hunt to the death that will see players fighting against a Almudron, a Magnamalo it’s a Tetranadon.

Below you will find the trailer of the latest MONSTER HUNTER RISE collaboration.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE – Collaboration USJ

Source: CAPCOM Street Siliconera