The director who renewed LA VERDAD and turned it into the newspaper that commanded in the Southeast –when Alicante, Murcia and Albacete formed a virtual autonomy– arrived one day when he summoned three students from the last year to the old Café Lyon in Madrid of the School of Journalism of the Church. One was Juan Francisco Sardaña, of Valencian and Aragonese roots. The other two, Ángel García Pintado and myself. Venancio Luis Agudo wanted to renew the newspaper’s newsroom, which was full of editors who, at the same time, worked in official bodies. Before ending the consumption (which we paid to look good) the deal was closed.

When he announced that the thing was going to be three thousand clean pesetas per person and month, plus extras, Ángel and I looked at Paco (for his wife, the brave and spirited Lola, it would always be Juan Francisco). The visual consultation was due to the fact that, of the three, the most realistic and pragmatic was him. It was 1964. After a slight gesture of agreement, Ángel and I also gave our amen.

And that’s how Paco Sardaña’s equinoctial adventure began, who just a few minutes ago just died. García Pintado preferred to go to the Alicante delegation. Paco and I, to Murcia. We plan to come together. But since, officially speaking, we were already journalists, we agreed to do, I don’t know how to put it, something ‘daring’. What we thought was well done, considering that neither of us had ever been on a plane. Paco enjoyed Valencian roots because of his mother and I had relatives in Valencia with notorious empathy. That is why we decided to do the Barajas-Manises air route, and then Destiny would say.

He liked organizational journalism better. Which he did not remove so that he could hit the pen. But come on, Angel and I knew that, sooner or later, he would touch an office. He had not been in the editorial office in the Plaza de los Apóstoles for long, when he was appointed editor-in-chief and bought the Vespa. He was in charge of organizing regional information. His way of being (open and natural) made him leave many friends in that scattered newsroom that were the correspondents of the towns.

From there, his journalistic biography was already, until retirement, leading the governorship of several newspapers. When our contracting Agudo left for Madrid, he succeeded him in THE TRUTH of the first part, thus forming a curious and fortunate biography back and forth. See you.