Denzel Washington come back in the role of Robert McCall for the third time, and with him directed the inevitable Antoine Fuqua, who knows very well the character and the plot of this story, which now unfolds over the course of 3 feature films. The Equalizer he was born a bit for fun, making his film debut with a really not bad first film, a sort of avenger at the end of his career. At the time, he “fitted” great but, as they say, time passes, and Denzel Washington is no longer so young. For this reason the film The Equalizer 3 – Without respite is quite subdued, here is our review.

Finding peace

Robert McCall is once again on the trail of those who have taken something that does not belong to them and are willing to do the right thing, to set the record straight and “balance” the scales of justice. His journey takes him to Italy, to Sicily to be exact. After taking what was due to him, the man finds himself shot in the back with a shotgun and, in a state of confusion, manages to catch a ferry that takes him to the coast near Naplesa fantasy country called Altamonte.

Here the ex-government hit man finds himself in the bed of an old doctor, Enzo (Remo Girone), who helps him get back on his feet. Robert falls madly in love with Altamonte: of its streets, people and Italian lifestyle, but as always the past chases him, and when he finds the first hints of the underworld, the killer in him re-emerges.

The Equalizer 3 – Without respite it is a film that communicates a lot with colours: on the one hand it becomes bright and brilliant when Robert McCall feels happy, while it is tinged with black, blue and red when he returns to being the cursed murderer he would like to abjure from himself. From a technical point of view, the film has no particular problems, the shots are always right and the action scenes – although not at the level John Wick – are clean and easily understandable.

Bad man

Denzel Washington shows us a Robert McCall (at this juncture he calls himself in Italian, Roberto) at the end of his working life, when he finally seems to have found the peace he was chasing so much: the ex-assassin, however, finds himself embroiled in something that he didn’t want to, and here he comes Dakota Fanningas the CIA agent Emma Collinswhich investigates Robert’s past, of which, however, there seems to be no trace, to the point that the girl defines him as a “ghost”.

Once again together in front of the camera, Denzel and Dakota: sure water has passed under the bridge, when the first of the two played another murderer in search of peace ne Man on Firewhile she was in a certain sense the little girl to be saved, the white soul that saves man from the hell that he has created for himself.

The Equalizer 3 – Without respite represents some sort of bachelor’s degree for the actresssince it is the last work for Denzel Washington on the series, and it seems as if the actor wanted to say goodbye to that little girl who became a woman and is able to live her experience alone.

The antagonist of the series is the Camorra Neapolitan, embodied by Salvatore Ruoccohead of the five families that rage on the streets of the city, dominating everything and everyone without giving anyone a break. The criminal association is portrayed in the most stereotyped way there can be, with characters full of tattoos with skulls, written in Gothic and, last but not least, houses full of sacred frescoes, statues and even a bust of Benito Mussolini put on display in the living room. There is no shortage of crucifixes of all types and workmanship, placed here and there, on jeweled necklaces, while the lords of crime kill and sell like nothing happened.

Good man

In The Equalizer 3 – Without respite the question asked by Enzo to Roberto resounds: “Did I save a good man or a bad man?” Although our protagonist doesn’t know what to answer, Enzo himself will do it (but we won’t reveal what he says). The film suffers from the age of its protagonist, completely unrealistic in the fight scenes, a man with that physical condition, however rich in experience, could never do the things Roberto does. Also in many scenes you get a effect Batman: the hero seems to move in the shadows like the famous comic book protagonist, he appears and disappears at will and, in less than six seconds, is able to defeat eight armed men with his bare hands.

We are in an action movie, that’s clear, but the problem is that the action is performed by a sixty-year-old out of shape very far from what is expected. On the other hand, Roberto also performs truly extraordinary acts of force that would make a trained weightlifter pale, let alone a man like him.

The suspension of disbelief fails, a pity because the basic message of the film is also “nice”, but the rendering on the screen is sometimes really ridiculous, with lots of people reporting their murders, one lackluster camorra who affords one senseless violence and a vulgar crime, from an American B-series comic.