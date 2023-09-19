The Equalizer 2 – Without Forgiveness: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Tuesday 19 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness, a 2018 film directed by Antoine Fuqua, will be broadcast. The film, starring Denzel Washington, is the sequel to the 2014 film The Equalizer – The Avenger.[1] This is the fourth collaboration between Washington and Fuqua after Training Day, the first Equalizer and The Magnificent Seven, as well as the first sequel by Fuqua and Washington in their entire career. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Robert McCall, a former secret agent for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), lives in Roxbury, a working-class neighborhood in Boston, earns a living as a driver for Lyft and assists people who have problems. But with the help of her dear friend and former CIA colleague Susan Plummer she continues to operate in even complex actions, such as the recovery in Istanbul of the daughter of the owner of a Boston bookshop, kidnapped by her father. He also helps Sam Rubinstein, an elderly Holocaust survivor who is trying to regain possession of a painting of his sister, which he has not seen since the deportation.

Susan, together with Dave York, McCall’s one-time colleague, is charged with investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Brussels, where a CIA agent killed his wife and then shot himself. She and York go to Brussels and as soon as the inspection is over Susan asks to return to Washington, but in the hotel she is attacked and killed in her room, for what appears to be a robbery. As soon as he receives the news of Susan’s death from her husband, McCall begins to investigate both the death of the agent who brought Susan to Brussels and the attack on her in the hotel. The circumstances of the death of the agent’s wife and the type of stab, skillfully inflicted, that killed Susan make McCall suspicious, who then gets in touch with York, who had believed him dead for years, informing him of his discoveries.

During one of his trips as a driver McCall is attacked by a passenger, who he kills. From the killer’s phone he discovers that York was on the calling list and goes to visit him at home. York admits that he became a hired killer, as did the entire team that McCall was part of, after feeling used and then dumped by the agency; he also admits that he himself finished Susan, since he would have figured out who was behind Brussels’ murder. Leaving the house they find the rest of the team, Kovac, Ari and Resnik waiting for them and McCall tells them that he will not give them the opportunity to choose to return to the right path, because they killed his friend and he will do the same with them . He then manages to escape safely by getting a ride from York’s wife and children, who were unaware of everything.

Resnik and Ari go to Susan’s house to kill her husband, but McCall helps him escape. Meanwhile, York and Kovac break into McCall’s apartment, where Miles, a boy who lives in the same building and who McCall is fond of, is painting the walls. McCall, using a video surveillance system in the apartment, tries in vain to hide Miles, who is captured by the two assassins. During a phone call McCall tells York that he knows where to find him and he guesses that it is the house where he lived with his wife.

The Equalizer 2 – Without Forgiveness: the cast

We have seen the plot of The Equalizer 2 – Without Forgiveness, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Denzel Washington: Robert McCall

Pedro Pascal: Dave York

Ashton SandersMiles Whittaker

Bill Pullman: Brian Plummer

Melissa LeoSusan Plummer

Orson Bean: Sam Rubinstein

Jonathan Scarfe: Resnick

Sakina Jaffrey: Fatima

Kazy Tauginas: Ari

Garrett Golden: Kovac

Adam Karst: Ibrahim

Ted Arcidi: Big Ernie

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Equalizer 2 – Without Forgiveness live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 19 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the RaiPlay.it platform.