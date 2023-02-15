The EPP distances itself from Berlusconi for the words about Zelensky

“The EPP group firmly rejects Silvio Berlusconi’s statements on Ukraine. They do not reflect our political line”. With these words, the European People’s Party has distanced itself from the heavy accusations launched by Silvio Berlusconi against Volodimir Zelensky. “Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. We will not give in to Putin’s narrative and Ukraine can count on our full support,” says the official EPP Twitter account.

According to reports from La Repubblica, in a background of Tommaso Ciriaco, the “excommunication” of the reference party of the European centre-right would not have been accidental, but it is also the result of the “under cover” work of the Brothers of Italy. Giorgia Meloni, also president of the European Conservatives and Reformists, would aim to strengthen ties at European level with the populars, represented in Italy by Forza Italia, to govern together also at European level from 2024.

In recent days, Berlusconi’s words have greatly embarrassed the government, after Kiev accused the Knight of “kissing Putin’s hands, bloodied up to the elbows”. Yesterday Berlusconi reiterated that he has “always been and am on the side of the Ukrainian people and of peace”. “Let’s look at the facts. We have always supported the Ukrainian people, we have always voted in Italy and in Europe without hesitation and hesitation to support Ukraine by sending funding and arms”, he said in a statement, in which he hoped that “we can find soon a diplomatic solution to this very dangerous war for all of us”. Last Sunday, as he left his polling station, he declared that as prime minister he would never have agreed to meet Volodimir Zelensky, because he judges the behavior of the Ukrainian president “very, very negatively” for whom, according to Berlusconi, it would have been sufficient to stop “attacking two autonomous republics of Donbass” to prevent the invasion of Ukraine.