The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one EPOMAKER TH80 Pro Monet TH80 ISO version. The reported crash is 29% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €109.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The keyboard is sold by EPOMAKER IT and shipped by Amazon.
EPOMAKER TH80 Pro, the features
The EPOMAKER TH80 Pro Monet TH80 ISO version it is 75% the size of a standard keyboard. It has 80 keys and does not have a side numeric keypad. It can connect with Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz and Type-C cable. The keyboard supports both Mac and Windows by simply connecting the device to your computer.
This model also supports RGB effects with dedicated software for programming. It measures 36.5 x 18.3 x 5 cm and weighs 1.33 kg.
