The new episode of C’è Posta per Te opened with a message of thanks written by Maria De Filippi: “Thank you for the love”

A new episode of was aired on Saturday night You’ve Got Mail, recorded before the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo and postponed as a sign of respect for the journalist and for Maria DeFilippi.

The TV show opened with a message written by the presenter herself, who wanted thank everyone for the closeness and affection shown after the immense pain that struck her. Maria De Filippi did not expect the death of Maurizio Costanzo.

Maria De Filippi’s message

Tonight, I would like to thank all of you for your great attendance, for your love and for the tremendous amount of love you have shown me and my family for what happened. I really thank you so much. Mary.

Maurizio Costanzo has passed away forever February 24th, after a hospitalization in a clinic in Rome. He had undergone routine surgery to remove some colon polyps. Unfortunately, his debilitated immune system couldn’t handle the post-op and they arose several complications. Infections and severe bronchopneumonia. She had 84 years old.

The news shocked the television world, no one expected to read such sad news. The father of Italian journalism is gone forever, the one who revolutionized the way of making television and the one who will never be forgotten. As most wanted to underline: Maurizio Costanzo it will be eternal and will live on in everyone’s hearts.

Those were very sad days. Many personalities from show business, politics, cinema and even sport, yes show yourself in tears, while they remembered Maurizio Costanzo. All Maria De Filippi’s programs have been suspended as a sign of mourning.

Maria De Filippi received a incredible affection. Always next to her son Gabriele, she appeared heartbroken at the funeral home and during her last farewell, celebrated the February 27 at the Church of the Artists in Rome.