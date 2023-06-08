There is less and less for season 6 of “Black mirror” and Charlie Brooker —the creator of the Netflix series—has more than one anecdote to share with fans. One of them is the one that involves the famous artificial intelligence ChatGPT, same as the british director used for a curious experiment: writing the script for a chapter of the anthology fiction that shows the dark side of the technological age. However, it seems that the result was not the best. What happened and how was it obtained?

The chapter of “Black mirror” written with ChatGPT

It was a matter of time before ChatGPT It will end up related to “Black Mirror”. Brooker, who has been directing the series since 2011, went to the trouble of telling the popular AI to write a chapter of the Netflix production and the result was catastrophic.

The first thing I did was write ‘Generate Black Mirror episode’ and something appears At first glance it seems plausible, but at second glance it’s a s****Charlie pointed out. The creator explained that all the show did was look up all the episode synopses and combine them meaninglessly.

Likewise, the English filmmaker reflected on the result and the use of said artificial intelligence, for which he stated that, after a deeper look, “actually there is no original thought” throughout the text, but mere repetitions of something already existing.

When does season 6 of “Black mirror” premiere?

Season 6 of “Black Mirror” will premiere next Thursday June 15 on Netflix. The streaming platform will receive a total of five new episodes that promise more than one surprise.

Season 6 of “Black Mirror” promises to surpass all previous ones. Photo: Netflix

Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Zazie Beetzamong other Hollywood stars, will join the cast of the different stories that will be shown in this sixth part.

