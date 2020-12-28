Jordi Évole began his long-awaited interview with Messi warning that those with people he admired a lot did not turn out well. A sincere announcement. Indeed, he brandished hands. Even so, what was seen was a portrait of the character, a Messi as one imagined him. She is not the person to talk about death or politics, but about more important things such as family and how to spend free time. And football, which was played too little. A pity that they did not extend more about Guardiola and Luis Enrique. Or how the 8-2 was possible.

For the rest, the main intrigue remained to be resolved. Will you continue at Barça? He will return to Barça, if possible as a sports director, after a planned stint in the United States league that he plans to give, it is understood, for when he is no longer there for great football. But if he will exhaust this stage at Barça or if he will go through PSG or Manchester City was left up in the air. Nor did he specify in what Bartomeu deceived himWe did not know why he included his release clause in his day, nor why he did not apply it on time, and he did intend to apply it when it was too late.

In any case, he made sincere protests of affection to Barça. His discomfort, I understand, refers to the period of Bartomeu, a fallen tree from which he did not want to make too much firewood. He wisely and politely resigned to speak for any candidate. He gave the feeling of believing in Koeman. On the whole, even without promising continuity, he left a message of calm to the Barcelona sector that still adores him because he was seen, to this day, being comfortable at the club. It was a pity that on the same morning yesterday it was known that he was extending his vacation, which is why he will miss the Eibar game. A downer.