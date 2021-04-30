Britain said on Friday it would host a summit in 2022 to raise money for vaccine research and development to support an international coalition seeking to accelerate production of disease vaccines in the future.

Britain is using its presidency of the Group of Seven countries to highlight the need to prepare for future epidemics in light of the devastating consequences of the Corona virus crisis.

Britain said the summit with the Alliance for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations next year will support the coalition’s goal of reducing the time to develop new vaccines to 100 days in future epidemics.

“We look forward to working with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to accelerate vaccine development and provide a global solution to ensure we are better prepared for future epidemics,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock.

The summit aims to increase investment from the international community although there is no immediate news of governments or organizations that will be invited to attend.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations was established in 2017 in partnership between public, private, charitable groups and civil society and has played a prominent role in financing the early development of a batch of candidate vaccines against COVID-19.

Britain said global health would be on the agenda for the G7 foreign ministers meeting in May and that it would urge international partners to work to strengthen global health security.