The prestigious epidemiologist Michael T. Osterholm, who anticipated the coronavirus pandemic in his book in his book The deadliest threat (2017), has warned that the world is heading towards a fourth wave, which could be worse than the first, since the decline in infections that is occurring now is only “the calm before the storm”. He thus insists on his theory that, as the British variant spreads, there will be a “Category 5” hurricane which would affect several countries, as predicted a few weeks ago.

During an interview with en MPR News, the virologist has again expressed his concern about this british variant, What is it 30% to 70% more transmissible and “it is causing more serious illness, including an increase in deaths and hospitalizations.” As a consequence of the greater capacity of this variant to infect, Osterholm considers that “Early or mid-March” the fourth wave will be unleashed. So, “we’ll see that next big peak, and very possibly will exceed what we saw in January”, Warns.

Osterholm reports that the appearance of new variants has changed the situation of the pandemic: “They have fundamentally changed the game. And we have to respect it, we have to try to understand what they mean. In fact, I think I know less about these viruses today than I did six weeks ago. The more we learn, the more questions we have about what is going to happen. “And he warns:” And I have not mentioned either the Brazilian or the South African variant. “

These words match the prediction you made in an interview with 20 minutes the Spanish virologist from the CSIC Margarita del Val, who stated that the dreaded fourth wave will arrive at the end of March: “If we have made plans for Easter, we will not change them, it will continue to be cold and active indoors, which will produce a hello as strong as this, with many elderly people dying”.

Advises to increase the rate of vaccination

On the other hand, although Osterholm assures that the vaccine will “work”, believes that there is no time to avoid that fourth wave, as there won’t be enough seniors vaccinated before the British variant is fully expanded. “Our studies have shown that if we maintain current vaccination efforts, by the end of March we will still have 30 to 54 million people in this country over 65 who have not received a drop of vaccine”, He argued.

However, the magnitude of the new wave will depend on the percentage of the population that is immunized at that time, so it invites governments “to accelerate vaccination campaigns as much as possible.”