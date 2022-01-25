Anyone who has not previously had COVID-19 is susceptible to omicron infection. About it RIA News said Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

According to him, judging by the published data, it may seem that patients tolerate the omicron strain more easily than others, but at the same time, the scale of the spread of the disease among the population is more impressive. The epidemiologist emphasized that therefore the number of hospitalized patients is also unlikely to decrease.

Earlier, Gorelov said that the proportion of children infected with coronavirus increased with the spread of the omicron strain. He said that among those infected with COVID-19, the proportion of children is now 15 percent. Before the emergence of a new strain, it did not exceed 10-11 percent, the specialist noted.