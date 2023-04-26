In order to stop the spread of measles, it is necessary to vaccinate 95-98% of the population. This was announced on Tuesday, April 25 RBC chief freelance epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health Roman Polibin.

The expert recalled that in accordance with the National Immunization Schedule, every child must be vaccinated and revaccinated, which will protect him from measles for the rest of his life. However, it is not always possible to follow these recommendations. In order to solve this problem, a clean-up immunization program was initiated.

Priority is given to unvaccinated people under the age of 55 who belong to risk groups (employees of medical and educational organizations, as well as workers in trade, transport, utilities, social sphere).

In addition, immunization is recommended for individuals with an unknown medical history or who have been vaccinated once. Also, the “cleaning up” vaccination program applies to those who lead a nomadic or semi-nomadic lifestyle, internally displaced persons and migrants.

Polibin clarified that the detection of measles cases is not currently a contraindication to “clean-up” immunization. Moreover, vaccination of contact persons in places with increased incidence is one of the most effective anti-epidemic measures.

Earlier, on April 11, Rospotrebnadzor said that after contact with a patient with measles, it is necessary to undergo immunization within 72 hours to avoid the disease. Within the framework of the national calendar of preventive vaccinations, immunization of the population against measles is carried out in municipal medical organizations free of charge.

Prior to this, on April 4, at a conference call with the heads of territorial bodies and institutions of Rospotrebnadzor, they said that the situation with measles in Russia is under control, but there are regions where the incidence rate has increased. In this regard, the chief state sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation and the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova instructed to intensify work on the vaccination of unvaccinated and previously unill citizens, as well as once vaccinated children and adults.