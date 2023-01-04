Epidemiologist Gunzburg says flu variant B cannot cause a pandemic

Director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg spoke about the beginning of influenza B circulating in Russia, noting that it will gradually replace type A influenza. He also assessed the possibility of an influenza pandemic in the country, expressing confidence that this will not happen, informs TASS.

“Influenza A is being replaced by influenza B, which is also very severe and no better than influenza A. They talk more about A because it can be pandemic. There is no pandemic,” said the specialist.

He explained that influenza B has been circulating for a long time, the different variants of which are crowding out each other.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor said that the incidence of influenza and SARS has decreased in Russia over the past week by 29.3 percent. It is noted that among the circulating respiratory viruses, influenza viruses remain predominant – 81.3 percent. According to the agency, the influenza A (H1N1) 2009 virus prevails – 60.8 percent.