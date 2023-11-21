November 22 at 14:00 A press conference dedicated to the current epidemiological situation will be held at the press center of the Izvestia Medical Center.

They will tell you what is causing the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia and how to protect yourself from seasonal infections:

Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director for Scientific Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Chairman of the National Association of Infectious Disease Specialists named after. Academician V.I. Pokrovsky, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences;

Anatoly Altshtein, professor of virology, chief researcher at the Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after. N.F. Gamaleya;

Pyotr Chumakov, Head of the Laboratory of Cell Proliferation, Institute of Molecular Biology named after V.A. Engelhardt, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

For full-time accreditation to the press center, you must send your full name, media name, series and passport number to [email protected].

Important: Media representatives can take part in the press conference online with prior accreditation. To do this, you need to send your full name, media name and mobile number linked to the installed Telegram application to [email protected].

The broadcast will be available on the website iz.ru.

Media accreditation: [email protected], tel. (495) 937-61-70, ext. 4805, 4236.

Entrance for media representatives with preliminary accreditation upon presentation of a passport.

Address: Moscow, Party Lane, 1, building 57, p. 3, 2nd floor.

Read more about the press center’s events on the website.