There are many dangers that threaten humanity on its way to a better world in 2030, when it will be necessary to account for whether the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been achieved. The best known is surely climate change, which has been on the international agenda for years. Another, more hidden from public opinion, could become the first cause of death in 2050 if strong measures are not taken to stop it: it is resistance to antibiotics.

“This is a terrible threat with great implications for human health. If we don’t address it, progress toward the SDGs will slow down and take us back to when people risked their lives for infection in minor surgery. It is an urgent problem, “said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), at a meeting within the framework of the 72nd United Nations Assembly (UNGA) in New York. York.

Antibiotic resistance is a response of microorganisms to the use of these drugs. Its use —and especially its abuse— causes that, due to different biological mechanisms, they lose effectiveness. Bacteria are no longer sensitive to its effects and increasingly aggressive – and toxic to the human body – active ingredients are necessary to eliminate them. Hopefully. Because they have already been born superbugs that hold even the most powerful of the latest generation. “Resistance is here to stay and it is going to get worse,” warned Sally Davies, UK Medical Director.

Because of the resistance, around 700,000 people die a year in the world. The scenario that the experts handle in their studies is that, if the situation does not change, this figure reaches 10 million in 2050. To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the tragedy, today more than eight million die annually from cancer. The vast majority of fatal cases would be in Asia (4.7 million) and Africa (4.1), followed by Latin America (392,000), Europe (390,000), North America (317,000) and Oceania (22,000).

The good news is that the concern has moved from the scientific level, where it had been debated for decades, to the political level. In 2016, at the 71st UNGA, the matter was discussed at the highest level for the first time. Just one year later, when both the UN Secretary General and the WHO Director have changed, the concern of losing the momentum that was generated was made explicit by some speakers at the meeting entitled Progress, challenges, opportunities and new ways to address antibiotic resistance, organized by the UN Foundation.

These new ways go through addressing the two great generators of resistance: misuse in humans and abuse in animals. With regard to people, they are drugs that very frequently do not require a prescription and it is common for someone to consume them at will. Particularly dangerous is making an incomplete intake, since the microorganism is not eliminated, but know your enemy so that learn to to struggle against him. “It is often debated that the prescription is always necessary, but in many parts of the world this is a complicated process that would deprive millions of people of treatment. It is necessary to look for the most suitable solutions for each reality ”, pointed Julie Gerverding, vice president of the pharmaceutical company Merck. “What is necessary is an early diagnosis so that the patient has the correct treatment as soon as possible,” he added.

Information campaigns, both for doctors and patients, are one of the key tools to avoid this misuse of antibiotics. Jean Halloran, director of the food initiatives of the Consumers Union, explained that his organization is developing a campaign in 20 countries that encourages the use of fewer drugs. In the doctor’s office, for example, they provide a list of questions that the patient himself should ask his doctor if he prescribes an antibiotic to ensure that it is absolutely necessary.

But perhaps the most valuable weapon in fighting resistance is vaccines. With them, a large number of frequent bacterial diseases are avoided, which makes antibiotics unnecessary. “Immunizing 100% of the world’s children would be more effective than anything else,” said Tim Evans, Director of Health at the World Bank.

Your organization has calculated the costs of the resistors. Last March released a report which shows that they are not only a danger to health, but also to the economy. In the best of scenarios, they calculate a drop in world GDP of 1.1% compared to what would happen if they did not exist, which is equivalent to a trillion dollars a year until 2030. The most pessimistic hypothesis raises this figure to 3.8% decrease, 3.4 billion annually.

Not only medication in humans plays an important role in these figures. Another major source of resistance is agriculture and livestock. Animals are given massive amounts of antibiotics to prevent and cure the common illnesses that occur in crowded environments. And, in many countries (not in the European Union), it is still allowed to administer small doses to promote their fattening. This is the perfect environment for bacteria to become resistant.

But at the same time, the administration of drugs to animals is necessary for the safety of the animals themselves and of humans. And its use will continue to grow. According to calculations by the UN agency for food and agriculture (FAO), will double in the next 20 years by the intensification of livestock and aquaculture. And also the treatment of plants, through the use of antibiotics in pesticides, contributes to resistance.

FAO makes a series of recommendations to curb them: sustainable practices, with good hygiene and biosecurity measures to start by reducing the need for antibiotics; improve veterinary praxis; knowledge of the use of drugs among farmers and ranchers; access to quick diagnostics …

Vaccines also play a crucial role in animals. Bard Skjesltad, head of Biology and Nutrition at the Salmar aquaculture company, explained that with immunizations they have managed to reduce the use of antibiotics to 1% while producing between three and four times more food. “When you stop medicating animals you have health problems, but the fundamental thing is preventive measures.”

In developed countries, fast food chains are key to tackling the problem. According to Jean Halloran (Consumers Union), they are responsible for the production of 25% of the birds in the United States. In these animals, huge reductions are being achieved, starting with McDonalds, which announced that it would stop using antibiotics on them. “With beef and pork, progress is slower, but it can be done,” said Halloran, who argues that mass production has been shown to lower drug consumption at very low cost.

But the clock is ticking against global health when it comes to drug resistance. The measures have to be taken now. Because, as the director of the WHO warned, there are very few new drugs that come to solve a problem that can become the greatest epidemic of the next few years.

