When Diana Jiménez was a few months pregnant, she told her gynecologist that she was very afraid of vaginal birth. Not because of the contractions or the anesthesia. She was terrified that what had happened to her friend’s baby would happen to her baby a few months before her: she had died in the womb within hours of being born without her having started labor. Therefore, before deciding how to give birth, Jiménez asked the doctor what the dangers of the two options were.

“He told me what risks there were in both, that the difference was that in a vaginal birth it would hurt before and during, while in a cesarean section it would only hurt afterward,” Jiménez explains to EL PAÍS. He wasn’t afraid of pain. He just wanted to make sure his baby was okay. “The important thing is that you make the decision that gives you peace of mind,” he remembers his obstetrician telling him. And so, without further ado, the cesarean section was scheduled for August 28, 2020.

Agustín was born at 38 weeks and 5 days with a respiratory problem called transient tachypnea of ​​the newborn, and spent 10 days in an intensive care unit. This condition, Jiménez learned just hours after delivery, tends to affect babies born by cesarean section more, because the fluid does not leave the lungs as it does during a vaginal birth.

Like Jiménez, tens of thousands of women in Colombia are undergoing cesarean sections for non-medical reasons. Every year about 550,000 babies are born in the country, of which approximately half are born by cesarean section, a number that according to experts reaches “epidemic” proportions.

Latin America is the region with the highest proportion of cesarean sections in the world, and Colombia tops that list, well above the 10% to 15% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cesarean section or vaginal birth?

Cesarean section is a necessary surgical procedure in some cases, and increasingly safer. When it is medically indicated, it can save the lives of a mother and her baby, says Dr. Ana Lucía Ruiz, an obstetrician-gynecologist.

However, it is a surgery in which a cut is made in several layers of the body, from the abdomen to the uterus. Therefore, it carries risks such as infections, intense bleeding, reactions to anesthesia and serious surgical complications, in addition to having postpartum implications such as a more painful recovery.

In addition, cesarean section “in a way limits the number of children a woman can have,” says Ruiz, since multiple interventions of this type can increase the risk of complications in subsequent pregnancies. Although this can also happen after multiple vaginal births, the chances are greater with surgery.

“We must try to carry pregnancies to a vaginal birth because there is a faster and less painful recovery; because the hospitalization time is shorter and so is the hospital collapse; because women can take care of themselves and their babies almost immediately; and because nature finally made us to be able to give birth to a child,” says Dr. Ruiz.

For babies, cesarean sections can also have fatal consequences. María Lucía Mesa, pediatrician and professor of Medicine at the University of the Andes, says that this type of birth can cause the baby from mild respiratory difficulty to very serious problems, including death “if it is not mature enough to be born.”

Mesa says that the immediate separation of a mother and her newborn after a cesarean section does not promote the establishment of bonding and the initiation of breastfeeding, which are crucial for the well-being of both. “The first milk, colostrum, is said to be the baby’s first vaccine. It is loaded with proteins and immunoglobulins that make the baby acquire many defenses against adverse situations that it may encounter in the environment. If you do not receive it in that first hour, you have a disadvantage compared to those who did receive it and compared to your own health.”

Jiménez remembers that they showed her Agustín when he was born, but a few seconds later they took him away while she, in the midst of her state of confusion due to the anesthesia, tried to understand what was happening around her. “That night was horrible. I cried and blamed myself. If my doctor had told me that this could happen to the baby, I would not have made the decision to do it by cesarean section,” she says.

She says she wasn’t able to experience many things with her baby from day one, including skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding. She was able to feed Agustín the day he was born, but due to his respiratory problem the baby did not tolerate feeding. “When they delivered him to me 10 days later, the milk wasn’t enough because he hadn’t been attached, so he hadn’t stimulated production enough. I feel that it was all because of the hospitalization,” she concludes.

Perverse incentives

Catalina Alzate’s water broke at 10 a.m. on a Friday in August 2014. She was 31 years old and had had a healthy, uncomplicated pregnancy. She bathed, dressed, and removed her nail polish. Two hours later she went to her gynecologist’s office, who after examining her told her to have lunch and return to the clinic at four in the afternoon. At five o’clock she had dilated one centimeter. An hour and a half later, she had dilated just two. “I think we’re going to end up with a cesarean section,” the doctor told me,” Alzate recalls.

At around 10 p.m., the obstetrician-gynecologist told her that there was danger for the baby because she was already going to complete 12 hours of labor. “I broke down because I had prepared and romanticized a vaginal birth for nine months.” At 11:15 p.m., Tomás was born by cesarean section.

Nine years passed and Catalina became pregnant again. She changed her gynecologist because her doctor was no longer on her insurance. Then her new doctor explained that most women who rupture membranes can deliver within 24 hours.

“It was easier to have a cesarean section than to stay with me for 24 hours. If he had given me more time, I could have delivered Tomás vaginally. He would have been less violent because my son was not suffering, he was not in danger, and neither was I,” explains Alzate. Her situation reflects that of thousands of women across the country who can’t help but harbor a feeling of injustice for having had an unnecessary cesarean section.

Jimmy Castañeda, medical director of the Education department of the Colombian Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology, says that the high rates of cesarean sections are due to a problem in the structure of the health system. He assures that payment for obstetric care is too low, which results in childbirth care units ending up being closed because they are not profitable, and that the human resources to care for them are scarce. It’s not unusual to see 15 women in labor and a single gynecologist caring for them, he says. This leads many professionals to begin making decisions “that could wait.”

“A gynecologist who arrives for a shift at seven at night to see 15 patients in labor begins to make preventive decisions for certain patients for whom he sees certain risks.” He gives them a cesarean section “because he can’t pay close attention to them.” Castañeda points out that behind the increase in cesarean sections is the growing concern of doctors about the risk of being sued if a natural birth goes wrong.

Camilo Arenas, doctor and expert in Health Administration, says that the gap between the WHO recommendation and the number of cesarean sections also reflects economic incentives of the system. He recalls that a study by the Ministry of Health on a group of women with a lower risk of cesarean section concluded that the financial factor in health institutions is significant when choosing cesarean sections. “In situations where there is a greater discrepancy in the perception of cost between a cesarean section and other types of birth, the choice of cesarean section may be promoted in cases that may not be clinically necessary,” he explains.

The system can pay a hospital and a doctor more for a cesarean section than for a vaginal birth, because the fees are tied to the complexity of the procedure, its duration and the likelihood of complications, Arenas says. Another incentive for doctors to prefer cesarean sections is time and comfort, quality of life. “Birth is at any time of the day or night; the cesarean section is scheduled,” she adds.

Castañeda assures that when a patient goes into labor “it is impossible for a gynecologist to be able to sit next to her, because he must carry out other activities such as consultations, surgeries or examinations of other patients.” Therefore, although she accepts that it is not ideal, these situations lead doctors to “sometimes” make decisions that “are not consistent with the evidence, doing more cesarean sections than necessary,” she acknowledges.

However, studies say that more than money or time, the factor that most encourages cesarean sections is the mothers’ request to perform it. Dr. Ruiz says that some request it due to fear of pain associated with vaginal delivery, due to possible complications, fear of deformation of the body and vagina, or simply due to the desire to have greater control over the moment of delivery. “There are thousands of fears that exist,” says Ruiz.

The patient has the right to make a decision about the type of birth she wants to have, which was reinforced with the Humanized Childbirth Law of 2022, which makes explicit the right to request a cesarean section “in a free and informed manner.” Precisely, experts agree that the mother’s decision-making must be informed and her autonomy must be respected, without exonerating the responsibility of medical professionals who must prioritize the safest and most appropriate method.

“If they come asking me for a cesarean section, I tell them that we have the entire pregnancy to talk about and I give them the reasons, to see if I can change their mind,” says Dr. Ruiz. “Of course, I can’t force anyone to do something they don’t want to do. If after hearing all the arguments for and against all birth methods, the decision is a cesarean section, I have to respect that.”

Now Alzate chose a cesarean section because she wants to get her tubes tied once and for all, even though her doctor told her that a vaginal birth was possible after the cesarean section she had in her first pregnancy. “This time I chose. The problem is when they choose for you,” she says.

