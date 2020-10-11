Dr. Ousmane Faye is one of the leading scientists on the African continent. As head of Virology at the Pasteur Institute in Dakar (Senegal), he has been on the front lines of the battle against diseases that have left enormous consequences in Africa, such as yellow fever, polio or Ebola. Now it is his turn to deal with a new threat, covid-19, which is slowly spreading across the continent. He has been one of those responsible for training African laboratories so that they can do the tests. “We have made a great effort and right now we are managing it, but if the cases are triggered our problems will be enormous,” he warns.

Question: As an advisor to the Government of Senegal in the fight against the new coronavirus, what do you think of the evolution of the pandemic in this country, with just over 300 cases and only two deaths after a month and a half since the first positive?

Answer: The Ministry of Health and all its partners have made great efforts at all levels, but above all in early detection and awareness. If we compare it with Europe, the epidemic here is slower and that has an explanation: we prepare before its arrival. For now, we come to contain it. Now, we cannot forget that if we exceed a certain number of active cases it will be very complicated. Right now it is manageable, but the system can be overwhelmed.

With nuances for each country, the continent shows a similar behavior with far fewer cases than the rest of the world. In addition to the rapid reaction, other factors such as heat, immunity or the population pyramid are discussed, what do you think?

This is a new virus and I think it is not a good idea to venture to hypothesize about factors that are not well investigated yet. Many things are said. In my opinion, temperatures are not a relevant element right now. Regarding age, we must take into account the other factors that make a case serious and not only the years. The danger is to relax on the basis of parameters that we do not control. I repeat that we must prepare thoroughly, that what should concern us are prevention measures.

The Pasteur Institute is working around the clock to produce rapid and accessible tests starting in June, and the African Union plans to distribute one million starting next week. Do you think that the lack of evidence could be an explanation for the continent having the lowest figures in the world?

Before the virus reached Africa, there were only two laboratories on the entire continent with the capacity to do the tests, but today they exist in almost all countries after intensive training sessions in which I participated. We have the knowledge, tools and equipment. That said, there is a real risk of a shortage of reagents and consumables because the market is under enormous stress. In Senegal, and this also occurs in other countries, the strategy of testing people with high-risk symptoms and contacts is followed. At the current time of the pandemic, it is the right thing to do and also allows us to maintain an important diagnostic capacity.

Many African countries, Senegal among them, have opted for Partial confinements such as curfews or city blockades, more adapted to the socioeconomic reality of populations that live very day to day, is it the correct thing from a scientific point of view?

Confinement is just one of many measures. For example, there are protective barriers such as masks or the prohibition of traveling. I believe that today the measures adopted in Senegal, if applied correctly, are sufficient. However, if the cases increase a lot, these measures will also have to be intensified.

I understand that behind your answer is the fear of the collapse of the health system due to the lack of means, such as intensive care beds or respirators.

Right now the situation in our hospitals is optimal. But if the great world economic powers are having problems, there is no doubt that we will also have them if there is an increase in serious cases. That is why I emphasize prevention, that is the way that will prevent us from having complications. We must inform the population, remind them that the virus is there and that we are fighting against this enemy.

