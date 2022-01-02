And 2584 flights have been canceled in the United States since the beginning of Saturday, or more than half of the 4501 canceled flights worldwide, until four in the afternoon (9 pm GMT), according to the “Flight Aware” website.

In addition, 3,271 flights to and from the United States were postponed on Saturday, out of a total of 7,381 flights postponed worldwide.

According to the same website, the most affected American airline is Southwest, which was forced to cancel 13 percent of its flights.

Turbulence prevailed at Chicago’s (north) airports, especially due to deteriorating weather conditions, and a snow storm is expected in the region on Saturday afternoon and night.

Global air transport is experiencing severe disruption due to the Omercon mutant. Many pilots and flight crew members are absent after contracting or coming into contact with COVID-19, which prompts them to self-quarantine and companies are forced to cancel flights due to the lack of sufficient staff.

Airlines around the world canceled about 7,500 flights over the Christmas weekend.