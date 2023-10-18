Humanity is facing the worst bird flu crisis known. Since the resurgence of the disease in the 2020-2021 season, at least 250 million poultry have been culled worldwide to nip outbreaks in the bud, according to data from Indian epidemiologist Vijay Dhanasekaran, from the University of Hong Kong. The figures are unprecedented: in this time, the death of more than 100,000 wild birds, of 400 different species, has also been recorded, with worrying jumps to mammals, such as the one observed in an American mink fur farm in the Galician town of Carral and the Mass death of sea lions on the beaches of Peru. The new subtype of bird flu virus is everywhere. Dhanasekaran’s team has investigated the evolution of the pathogen and warned this Wednesday that “the epicenter” of the crisis has moved from Asia to Europe and Africa. And experts are holding their breath before the imminent start of the typical November outbreaks, caused by the arrival of migratory birds from the Arctic regions.

The current lineage of the virus was detected in geese from the Chinese province of Guangzhou in 1996. Avian influenza viruses have two characteristic proteins on their surface: hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N). There are 18 types of H and 11 types of N, with a multitude of possible combinations. The Guangdong goose virus was an H5N1 capable of rapidly transmitting between poultry, causing a hemorrhagic disease with very high mortalities, more than 40%.

Two different subtypes of influenza can coincide in the same cell of an animal, giving rise to a phenomenon called genetic regrouping, which generates a third subtype, a mixture of the previous ones. Dhanasekaran’s group has detected key episodes in the evolution of the virus. In 2016, an especially virulent H5N8 in ducks originated in China. In 2020, a subtype of H5N8 classified as 2.3.4.4b emerged in African poultry. In 2021, the H5N1 2.3.4.4b subtype emerged through genetic regrouping in wild birds in Europe, which since November of that year has caused “unprecedented outbreaks” in wild animals on five continents, according to Dhanasekaran’s study, which is published in the magazine Nature.

“The shift of the epicenter of these highly pathogenic viruses to new regions has increased the opportunities for them to infect a wider range of animals, including mammals,” warns the Indian epidemiologist. The bird flu virus has already been detected in seals, foxes, raccoons, pumas, lynxes and bears, among other species. It has also exceptionally jumped to humans, as in the case of a 9-year-old girl who almost died after living with sick chickens in a village in Ecuador, at the end of 2022. “Repeated infections in mammals, also in humans, “They increase the chances of the virus adapting, increasing the probability of a pandemic,” warns Dhanasekaran.

The team has analyzed the genomes of 10,000 viruses and has investigated outbreaks recorded since 2005 by the World Organization for Animal Health and the United Nations. The authors emphasize that the omnipresence of the virus in wild birds has accelerated the speed of dispersion of the pathogen and has multiplied the risk of genetic regrouping. “There is a perpetual threat of the virus jumping to humans. This is mainly due to the virus’s ability to evolve rapidly. It can acquire mutations that help it adhere better to receptors on human cells, or it can acquire the ability to be transmitted by aerosols,” explains Dhanasekaran. “The biggest concern is the genetic reassortment of an H5 virus [de las aves] with human flu viruses, which is what happened in previous pandemics, such as those of 1957 and 1968,” says the Indian scientist.

The Peruvian ornithologist Victor Gamarra warns that the current panzootic – the animal equivalent of a pandemic – has affected “hundreds of thousands of wild birds” in the world. The first case of H5N1 in Peru was detected in a pelican on November 13, 2022. The outbreak spread rapidly along the coast and by mid-March at least 100,000 dead wild birds had already been found, belonging to 24 species, some of them threatened, as detailed by Gamarra’s team in a recent study. The pathogen killed 20% of pelicans in Peru’s marine protected areas. The ornithologist emphasizes that the total figures will be much higher, because his estimates do not include what happened outside the protected areas, where deaths could have reached half a million.

“The virus has spread throughout South America. And they are no longer just birds, but there are thousands and thousands of dead sea lions from the Pacific coast to the Atlantic,” laments Gamarra, a researcher at the Natural History Museum of the National University of San Agustín in Arequipa. “The situation could become more delicate with the new migration of birds that will begin shortly. A recombination of the virus could occur and perhaps we will talk about a second wave in South America,” he warns. “This virus has a fairly rapid rate of spread, so studies like Dhanasekaran’s may be outdated. That is a great threat of this virus: we are not prepared to be able to counteract its speed.”

