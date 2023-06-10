“Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” reached theaters in Peru and around the world. The fans of the autobots, maximals and terrorcons You can now enjoy the seventh installment, recorded in various locations in Cusco and San Martín. However, it is possible that the scene most anticipated by Peruvians is the one that takes place in Machu Picchu, where Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback were present. What was the epic sequence like and how did they use that setting in the plot?

We tell you all the details of the arrival of Optimus Prime and his allies, from here, WITH SPOILERS FROM THE FILM.

The scene of “Transformers” in Machu Picchu

When airazor is tainted by Scourge’s evil, Optimus Primal (the gorilla-shaped leader of the maximals) is forced to end his life, even after they have battled together for hundreds of years. But the combat is not easy and both characters end up fighting in Machu Picchu, no less.

This causes the destruction of a part of the archaeological wonder. Helena (Dominique Fishback), also intervenes in the fight and, at that moment, Airazor begins to shoot fire from her mouth. When everything is over, Optimus Prime arrives with the other autobots and maximals to witness the harsh scene.

How were the scenes filmed in Machu Picchu?

Of course, although the tape shows debris from the fight, the truth is that the production team was extremely careful when filming in Machu Picchu so that all the disaster would remain fictional, with the help of special effects.

During filming on the seventh wonder of the world, the director Steven Caple Jr. He said that all the recording equipment was carried by hand so as not to damage the surrounding structures. Even a shaman gave them his blessing before shooting on the assembled set in Cusco.

Likewise, they also had to face climatic difficulties. “Some of the challenges were the altitude, it was raining out of the blue and we had almost no equipment”commented the filmmaker. However, the final result was excellent and both Cusco and San Martín appear in a fairly long section of the film.

