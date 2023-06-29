The Mexican soccer clubs are presenting the designs of their new uniforms for the 2023/24 season and one of them has been the Club de Fútbol Monterrey, which presented both its home and away clothing, the latter being somewhat peculiar.
And it is that the second kit of the Gang team looks with a stripe and with colors similar to those of Club Puebla, so the CM of the enfrenjados did not hesitate to troll them as usual on social networks.
Rayados’ away uniform is white and has a stripe in different shades of blue that resemble the traditional design of Puebla, which is why the Twitter account of the camotero team “mocked” the albiazul uniform with a very creative message.
“Pray, do not scare! I thought they leaked the new one. With that thing about showing up yesterday, today or I don’t know when… My Rayados cousins”, wrote the CM on Twitter.
The Sultana del Norte team will make its debut in the white uniform and blue stripes against Atlético de San Luis on Matchday 1 when they face the San Luis squad at the Alfonso Lastras stadium next Saturday, July 1.
For its part, the Strip will begin the Apertura 2023 against the current Mexican soccer champion Tigres UANL in ‘El Volcán’ on Saturday, July 1, so the camotero team will also begin the tournament as a visitor.
