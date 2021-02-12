Since his arrival, the Epic Games Store It has been characterized ahead of other PC launchers by offering several free games for its users every week. On several occasions, the Epic store has rewarded players with really powerful titles, such as Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Complete Edition, Grand Theft Auto 5 or Watch Dogs 2, among others.

This same week, the company has given news about this practice with the arrival of a new free game. But since Epic has not taken his foot off the gas, and it has already been announced that next week we will have Absolute Drift and Rage 2 for free on the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store will offer Rage 2 for free next week

Specifically, we will meet Absolute Drift and Rage 2 for free on the Epic Games Store from February 18, from 5:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, until the 25th of the same month. Therefore, players will have the chance to win both titles for a full week.

For those who still do not know the work of Bethesda, Rage 2 has been developed by Avalanche Studios, parents of the Just Cause franchise, and by id Software, created by DOOM. The title is able to offer a very fun experience, as we pointed out in our analysis, by being able to offer a good sandbox with the best of id Software.

Epic Games Store promises more exclusives than ever for the next 2 years

Rage 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.