A report reveals that the Epic Games Store app for iPhone in the European Union has passed Apple’s notarization process, bringing the possibility of the store selling software directly to iOS users outside of the App Store ever closer.

However, Epic Games still has to make some adjustments to its app before it is fully approved. This is in relation to its interface.

According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Apple’s approval of the Epic Games Store is only temporary. In a message on Twitter he explained that this company is ‘demanding that we change the buttons in the next version’.

He also shared that Epic Games ‘will fight for this’According to some, this is just one more example of the ‘tug-of-war’ this publisher and developer has been going on for several years now with Apple.

Prior to the Epic Games Store issue on the App Store, Apple had to reinstate Epic Games Sweden’s European developer license.

This happened after the European Union regulatory authorities began to investigate its decision to remove it. In addition to this store Epic added for notarization Fortnitewhich has long been absent from iOS-based devices to the chagrin of gamers.

Apple’s DMA saga has taken a turn towards the absurd. Apple is now telling reporters that this approval is temporary and they are demanding that we change the buttons in the next version – which would make our store less standard and harder to use. We’ll fight this. https://t.co/obwRoU7dWo — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 5, 2024

What’s the problem with the Epic Games Store buttons on the App Store? Apple’s argument is that the in-app purchases label and the Install button are too closely tied to the usual ‘design and positioning’.

That is, it is very similar to the way it designs its software, which can be confusing. So Epic will have to make the necessary changes.

