Pop-up stores have revolutionized the way brands connect with consumers, creating unique shopping experiences that disappear as quickly as they arrive. In Madrid, examples such as the Flower Market or ‘pop-ups’ of exclusive merchandise for the singer who is on tour that week in the city take advantage of the urgency of the temporary to make buyers jump into action. Because, in a world where listening to 2x audio is the norm, who has time to overthink it? Go-PopUp It is positioned as the perfect platform to create these temporary spaces that allow brands to offer that dose of immediacy that we all seek in the era of instant gratification.

The startup offers a variety of services to facilitate the rental of spaces. Through its platform, users can search for spaces by applying filters or exploring the available map. They also offer positioning consulting, design, construction of ‘containers’ or ‘kiosks’, and production of the complete event. Michelle Felip, CEO of Go-PopUp, explains: «We are a platform that connects properties with clients for short-term rentals. Furthermore, as experts in ephemeral retail, we offer comprehensive services. Both services provide the client with added value, being able to rent and produce with us.

Founded in 2014 under the name Pop Places.com, the company began with the goal of offering a solution to the growing demand for ephemeral spaces. The merger with the German Go-PopUp in 2017 expanded their reach, but they went through a crisis that culminated in a bankruptcy process. It was after this process when Michelle Felip and Carolina Argenté assumed leadership.

Felip, with experience in interior design and ephemeral retail, and Argenté, specialized in software development, joined the project during the pandemic. As Felip clarifies, both have “an innate leader spirit and that transition has not been difficult at all.” Since its merger with the German company, the startup has grown and established itself as an important player in the retail sector. It operates in four main markets (Germany, Spain, Italy and France) and manages more than 3,000 rental requests per year. This year the company has been responsible for “the promotional action for KarolG’s single Contigo in London, the Canary Island Films event at the Berlinale, the location of Paloma Whool’s ‘pop-up’ for Paris Fashion Week, or other events such as the Kaiku x Casio ‘pop-up’, the Metálica or Morat merchandise event in Madrid, NudeProject in Berlin or many other brands throughout the rest of the European territory,” shares the CEO.









They recently completed a financing round with ‘Friends, Family and Fools’ for a total of 30,000 euros. According to Michelle Felip, the financing process was “surprisingly easy” thanks to the interest and support of the Atomic4VC accelerator. With your support, they plan to make a new round of investment in 2025, with the goal of “expanding their reach, improving their technology and strengthening their team.” In addition, they hope to achieve a turnover “of more than one million euros in 2025.”