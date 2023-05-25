Yesterday the EPG World Cup was presented, created by the Elite Players Group, an organization which is promoted by former soccer players. A press conference was held in which the president of the institution, Matías Sarasola, stated that it will be a great tournament: “Without a doubt, the spectators will witness how technical excellence endures over time and how the experience accumulated over of their careers turns these players into true masters of the game.”
Today we will provide you with all the information that is known about this new tournament:
When will it be held?
This new tournament will be held in 2023. Elite Players Gru¡oup, the institution behind all this, has reported that it will be held from December 11 to 22.
Who will dispute it?
The eight teams that have managed to win the World Cup throughout history will be the ones that will participate in this first edition. Perhaps in the future they will increase the number of participants.
What are the requirements of this tournament?
To play this tournament there are a series of requirements that have been announced in order to participate. All players must be over 35 years old; they cannot be active, they must be retired; They must have played at least one match with their national team or have played 100 matches in the first division. It is only those three requirements that players must meet
What are the tournament rules?
There will be two parts of 35 minutes each and a break of 15 minutes; in the event that the matches end in a tie there will be no extension, it will go directly to penalties; each player may re-enter the field up to two times
What teams will participate?
The teams that will participate are the following: Spain, Brazil, Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, Germany, France and England
Do you know team members?
Spain: Michel Salgado, Villa, Morientes, Mendieta, Capdevila
Brazil: Emerson, Rivaldo, Cafu, Kaka, Edmilson
Italy: Materazzi, Totti
Argentina: Cambiasso, Maxi Rodríguez, Zabaleta, Zanetti
Uruguay: Lugano, “Loco” Abreu, Forlan
Germany: Kuranyi, Matthäus, Schweinsteiger
France: Karembeu, Abidal, Gallas, Makelélé
England: Mcmannaman, Ferdinand, Owen, Fowler
