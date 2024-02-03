The request not to recognize the results of the elections in Russia was supported by 29 MPs out of 705

The request of Riho Terras, a member of the European Parliament (EP) from Estonia, to refuse to recognize the results of the presidential elections in Russia was supported by only 29 deputies of the EU legislative body, reports portal of the Estonian television and radio broadcasting ERR.

“Terrace’s appeal was signed by deputies from Estonia, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Hungary,” the statement said.

Thus, in total, the initiative was supported by 29 MPs out of 705.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Foreign Ministry will not invite representatives of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) as observers to the upcoming Russian presidential elections due to their bad reputation, political bias and inadequate demands.