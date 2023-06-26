MP Sincic: Ukraine will not be able to win on the battlefield with any Western weapons

Member of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Russia (D-RU), representative from Croatia Ivan Vilibor Sincic in an interview with Izvestia declaredthat Ukraine will not be able to win on the battlefield, no matter what weapons the West sends to Kyiv.

“Even the F-16 is 40 years old and does not pose a threat to the Russian air force. In addition, there are no pilots to control them. This is crazy,” he said.

According to him, the European Union (EU) and NATO will not send their troops to Ukraine. He stated that the troops and armies of the North Atlantic Alliance are weak and do not have enough equipment.

“However, Poland’s intervention is a more serious possibility, but probably not to fight Russian forces, but to seize the western regions of Ukraine,” Sincic said.

According to the deputy, when the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fails, Brussels will have to reconsider its policy. “If this is followed by a successful Russian offensive, fate [конфликта] will be resolved,” he said.

In May, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Philip Giraldi said it was time for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to acknowledge his country’s inability to win against Russia. According to him, the American authorities do not seek a peaceful resolution of the conflict, preferring to encourage the Ukrainian leader in his provocations.