MEPs decide to call for the speedy adoption of the tenth package of sanctions against Russia

Members of the European Parliament (EP) decided to call for the speedy adoption of the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions at the plenary session in Brussels on February 2. This is reported RIA News.

“The European Parliament calls on the EU countries to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible and to make proposals in advance on the following sanctions, including sectors of the economy and personal defendants,” the draft document says.

Politicians also advocate imposing restrictions on the Russian companies Lukoil and Rosatom. They propose to limit direct and indirect imports, purchases and transfers of Russian polished and rough diamonds.

The EU may introduce the tenth package of sanctions against Russia in February. Perhaps it will have restrictions on goods used by the Russian military-industrial complex. At the same time, back in December, sources in Brussels said that the European Union had exhausted most of its instruments of influence on Russia and was now approaching the limit of economic pressure.