MP Wallace called the statement of the NATO Secretary General about the conflict in Ukraine insane

Member of the European Parliament Mick Wallace called the recent statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the causes of the Ukrainian conflict insane. On your social network page X (formerly Twitter) he wrote that the United States and the European Union did everything to prevent hostilities from ending, prolonging the crisis in every possible way.

This is how Wallace responded to the statement of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who said that in the current conditions Ukraine cannot survive without the support of the EU and the United States. The deputy recalled to Stoltenberg that he had boasted that it was NATO that provoked the armed conflict. As a result, writes Mick Wallace, billions of dollars were spent, and as a result, an entire country was destroyed, and its losses exceeded 200 thousand soldiers.

What is this for? To satisfy US geopolitical interests? Madness… Mick WallaceMEP

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, speaking about the conflict in Ukraine, stated the need to “prepare for bad news.” The media noted that Western military leaders are increasingly recognizing the inability of the country's Armed Forces (AFU) to fight in the current circumstances.

Military aid to Ukraine decreased by 90 percent compared to 2022

After the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States, Congress did not agree to allocate money to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explaining that Washington faces a more significant issue about the border of its own state. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican from Louisiana Mike Johnson, emphasized that the White House administration has not done anything intelligible to control the border with Mexico, while it is requesting billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, without explaining what the ultimate goal of allocating money to Kyiv is.

In addition, US President Joe Biden's political opponent Robert Kennedy Jr. accused the American leader of obstructing the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. He explained that only the American defense industry benefits from the crisis, but not the people of Ukraine.

As a result, Zelensky’s trip to Washington was called nothing less than a failure. Western media wrote that last year the Ukrainian leader was “greeted as a hero” in the United States, but now everything is different. According to economists, the aid announced by the American side to Kyiv reached its minimum in the period from August to October 2023 – almost 90 percent lower compared to the same period in 2022.

See also US optimistic about deal between Israel and Hamas for release of Gaza hostages All that US President Joe Biden could promise was $200 million, and Congress cannot currently approve additional funds. This is a fatal situation for Zelensky and his country Die Zeit reviewers

The Biden administration, facing domestic political resistance, called on the European Union to accept a 50 billion euro long-term financing program for Ukraine. In this way, the White House hoped to put pressure on the American Congress. However, here too the United States faced an obstacle: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the decision to approve aid to Ukraine.

It is beneficial for the West to continue the conflict in Ukraine, even if as a result the whole country will disappear

The Western press has repeatedly talked about the real beneficiaries of the Ukrainian crisis. Thus, the Turkish newspaper Evrensel indicated that the main side of the military confrontation with Russia is the West. The article noted that in the conflict with Moscow, NATO used Kyiv as a pawn for its own benefit and that as a result, Ukraine “will lose, becoming impoverished and losing territory.”

Former People's Deputy of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk also said that the United States “is not trying to extinguish the conflict, contribute to its fair resolution,” but simply wants to make money from it. In turn, American analysts recalled Washington’s geopolitical interests in the Black Sea, noting that the conflict in Ukraine is “a very good deal” for the United States, since “the Ukrainians bear the main costs.”

The North Atlantic Alliance is making promises to Kyiv that it is not going to keep, and they are talking about this in Russia as well. According to political scientist Igor Kovalev, Ukraine is being used as a “consumable material” to confront the Russian Federation, since NATO believes that the crisis will make Russia weaker. “And we are ready to support this conflict until the last Ukrainian,” he said.

Earlier, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that the words of the Ukrainian government about the victory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front are a lie for the sake of receiving Western funding. He noted that the United States has already realized that they were deceived and there will be no victory for Kyiv.