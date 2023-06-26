MP Sincic: EU plunges into recession and deindustrialization due to sanctions against Russia

Member of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Russia (D-RU), Croatian representative Ivan Vilibor Sincic declared about the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions for Europe in an interview with Izvestia.

Sanctions are “self-destructive” for Europe, he said. He stressed that so far most of the goods came to European countries through intermediaries, but they were already much more expensive. The politician stressed that this undermines the competitiveness of Europe.

“Citizens and businesses are facing more and more problems in managing their own budget,” he said. According to him, the European Union (EU) is slowly sinking into recession and deindustrialization.

On June 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Estonia announced the entry into force of the 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine. 87 defense industrial companies fell under the restrictions. They also touched upon foreign enterprises, which, according to the European Union, are helping Moscow to circumvent existing sanctions.