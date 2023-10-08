MPs of the EP: the EU and the US will support Zelensky in the presidential elections in Ukraine

The European Union (EU) and the United States will support the candidacy of Vladimir Zelensky in the event of presidential elections in Ukraine, they said “Izvestia” Members of the European Parliament (EP).

“It’s hard for me to imagine the EU supporting another candidate,” says French MP Thierry Mariani.

According to German MEP Gunnar Beck, the EU has long ago made a choice in favor of the current president. “For the EU, Ukraine is Zelensky, and Zelensky is Ukraine,” he said, explaining that the West is not interested in presenting Ukraine as a divided nation with divided political leadership.

According to Croatian Member of the European Parliament Ivan Vilibor Sincic, the final decision on holding presidential elections in Ukraine will be made in the United States. “Europe is a puppet in this matter,” he concluded.

Previously, Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) stated that the country’s authorities do not yet know how and when elections should be held. He noted that elections could be held in March or May next year.

Before this, Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that expenses for holding elections were excluded from the state budget of Ukraine for 2024.