The Russian authorities should prepare a lawsuit in case the European Union can create a legal framework and use it to confiscate the frozen state assets. This was stated to “Izvestia” by the deputy of the European Parliament from Germany Gunnar Beck.

“Sanctions can now be aimed at creating a legal framework for the confiscation of the assets of the Russian Central Bank, which are currently frozen in the EU. I would advise the Russian government to prepare a lawsuit against any such step now, since the West can really go for it, ”he said.

However, the representative of Germany acknowledged that such actions could only lead to further escalation.

Brussels is currently working on the 12th restriction package for Russia. As Peter Stano, official representative of the EU Foreign Service, told Izvestia earlier, he could be accepted before the end of 2023.

At the same time, there are not many areas that have not yet been sanctioned. These are, for example, liquefied natural gas, diamonds or nuclear energy. In addition, the European Union has been trying for some time now to confiscate over €200 billion of frozen Russian state assets in order to use them to rebuild Ukraine.

Cash: the EU is looking for a way to confiscate the frozen assets of the Russian Federation