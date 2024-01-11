Of Cesare Peccarisi

This is why traditional alcoholic remedies against colds could work: the ALD H1B1 enzyme is activated by alcohol intake and serves to unleash the immune system against viruses. present especially in those who don't drink

Don't you appreciate wine that much and have you never had a hangover even on New Year's Eve? All the better not only for your liver, but also for yours immune system: according to a study just published on Science Signalling by Chinese-American researchers directed by Nina Sun, the enzyme called ALD H1B1 is found in the mitochondria of those with sober habitsone of the dehydrogenases involved in alcohol metabolism what a heritage especially for those who do not appreciate the nectar of grapes and will never become alcoholics.

Enzyme that activates defenses Mitochondria are the batteries of our cells which, as in modern electric cars, provide the energy necessary for operation cellular and also act as a control unit through the enzymes and protein matrices useful for carrying out the most various tasks depending on the position that the cell has in the body, so that as regards the enzymatic and protein structure, gastric cells for example have mitochondria other than cerebral or hepatic ones, etc.

What researchers have now discovered Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences of Beijing and the University of California at Los Angeles whichALD H1B1, as well as metabolizing alcohol like the other dehydrogenases of its enzyme family, It also activates the defenses of innate immunity hindering viruses such as influenza A, zika or dengue. This is true not only for humans: by experimentally depriving some mice of this enzyme, researchers saw how they easily fell ill with more serious forms of flu.

For a couple of years it has been observed that the enzyme connected to the MAVacronym for mitochondrial antiviral-signaling proteinthat is, the system of proteins mitochondrial proteins that recognize viral RNA which, once activated, produce a cascade of cytokines and interferons that counteract the viral attack.

Alcohol could activate this enzyme The ALD H1B1 however a inductive enzymethat is it activates when it needs to worktherefore, just as it can be stimulated by the cell's contact with the invading virus, so it can also be stimulated by the intake of alcohol, the metabolisation of which remains another of its main tasks.

known the use of mulled wine against colds and even before that of

conditum paradoxumcinnamon wine which was used for the same purpose in Ancient Rome. May these folk remedies succeed activate this enzyme mitochondrial triggering a cascade of interferons against invading viruses? If so, perhaps our grandparents were right when they said that everything would go away if we went to bed well covered after a nice glass of hot wine. We need to see if this remedy also works with those who usually drink too much alcohol who, according to what has been discovered, have little ALD H1B1 and therefore this alcoholic trick would not work with them.

