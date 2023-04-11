DŠkoda makes the switch to electromobility relatively easy, because anyone looking in the VW Group will probably not find a better overall package than the Enyaq. Škoda makes the switch to electromobility relatively difficult, because the delivery times are outrageous. A customer among friends has been waiting for her Enyaq for 20 months and she still has no delivery date. The car is 4.65 meters long, spacious and recommended as a comfortable family express.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

But Škoda wouldn’t be Škoda if there wasn’t also an RS version. It is traditionally more sporty, without teasing out the last hardness, which is usually well received, the order rate is considerable. It remains to be seen whether this also applies to the Enyaq, but anyone who wants all-wheel drive must or may choose this variant. There is only here, the standard model 80 with the additional designation X has been removed from the program. At the same time, the Enyaq RS with its 299 hp is currently the strongest model from the Czechs, also visually, the illuminated radiator grille makes claims.

The start is resolute, but remains supple, he has little trouble with the high vehicle weight and can never completely conceal it. 6.5 seconds to 100 km/h is pleasing, and only the RS is allowed to run 180 km/h. A fuller brake with a more precise pressure point would be nice, the pedal feels soft and the travel is long. You have to like the tight sports seats every day.

The battery has a capacity of 77 kWh, the standard values ​​are 17.3 kWh consumption and a range of 507 kilometers in the data sheet. We managed 330 kilometers when the outside temperature was still cool, the test consumption ranged between 21 and 29 kWh and around 24 kWh including charging loss. Unfortunately, we have to report another failure of the electronics, parking beeper muted, air conditioning flat, screen black, the Enyaq had to go to rehab. It’s a shame, when it drives, it drives well, but it also costs a whopping 65,000 euros.