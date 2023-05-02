At 23 years of age, he Mexican singer and composer Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijabetter known as Featherweight, is “breaking” it big. So much so that he was a special guest at the Becky G concert at the 2023 Coachella Festival and recently caused a sensation on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, being one of the few famous Mexicans who attended this iconic television program. US.

Featherweight conquered #1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50with the song “She dances Alone”in collaboration with Armed Link. At the moment, the young performer of lying down corridos has more than 41 million monthly listeners on this streaming platform. Likewise, she has positioned herself at # 59 of the most listened to singers in the world on said digital music service, founded by Swedish businessmen Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon.

Singer, songwriter and music producer Pepe Aguilar, has come under fire for downplaying Featherweight’s success on Spotify. In an interview with the media, prior to his presentation at the palenque of the 2023 San Marcos Fair, in the city of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The father of the singer Ángela Aguilar, He mentioned that Mexico is the country that uses Spotify the most worldwide, therefore, it is logical that Mexican artists position themselves in the first places.

“The secret that I was going to tell you is that if 60 percent of Spotify is consumed globally in Mexico, well, Mexican artists are going to become number one in the world, because here there are 60 percent. hundred of consumers in Spotifyas simple as that, but let’s ask, to see if in Istanbul they are listening to Armed Link, I doubt it”.

The son of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, mentioned that it was great that Mexican music was resonating in the world. “But it’s cool, whatever it was, that Mexican music is once again at the top, the first places, not just on Spotify, also on Apple Music, you have to be aware of what you say and understand and believe, when one says: ‘I am the mere, mere petatero'”.

Users of social networks labeled Pepe Aguilar as envious. “WTF hahaha the envy that you can tell”, “and if Pepe says that Spotify has 60 percent of the market in Mexico, why were his children never #1 in the world top as Featherweight? It smells like bad milk to me”, “Seeking to detract from Mr. East, not only on Spotify or iTunes are they in the first places, also on Billboard”, “what they have is envy and it is very evident”, “Angela your daughter does not sound in Istanbul either, I assure you” , “arrogance in person” and many more comments.