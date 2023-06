01:29 The Ottawa skyline shows orange skies and heavy pollution due to wildfires. © via Reuters, Abe Bourgi via TMX

Concern is growing in the United States over smoke from wildfires in Canada. The wind has carried the smoke to US territory, where the sky looks cloudy and the air quality worsens to such an extent that the authorities launched alerts in different states. Even the mayor of New York asked civilians with respiratory problems to avoid leaving their homes.