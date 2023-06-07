After the accident

One of the consequences of the semi-destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was a sharp drop in the water level in the reservoir, which led to the mass death of fish. Footage circulating on social media that appears to have been filmed in the Dnipropetrovsk region near the village of Marianske shows the bottom of the reservoir littered with dead fish. The video was also posted on Telegram by the head of the President of Ukraine’s office Andriy Yermak. “An ecocide that Russia is creating,” Yermak added.



