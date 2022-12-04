A few months before the regional elections, the parties are establishing themselves on their electoral springboards. When there is a previous coalition government such as the Valencian one, the need to differentiate oneself but not distance oneself too far in the face of the possible and necessary reissue of the pact, gives rise to the staging of frictions that are exhibited as hallmarks. This is what happens in the Valencian government, called Botánico, between two of its partners, the Socialists and Compromís, above all, with environmental issues. The third, Unides Podem, has not been so significant this week.

“Compromís is interested in fishing in the green vote fishing ground,” say socialist sources in the Generalitat. “We have no electoral desire but to fulfill the mandate to protect the environment,” say those of Compromís. The management of renewables, an unavoidable obligation for the energy transition, and the northern expansion of the Port of Valencia are the two points where the discrepancies between have been shown to be the most evident.

“We have eight years of experience reaching agreements.” The phrase, repeated by socialist sources, reveals that possibly the blood will not reach the river, although the warnings and even threats of treason are repeated constantly. Proof of this is the agreement for the Energy Agency, which started from two opposing models and which has finally gone ahead. “We have given an unnecessary show,” say Compromís sources.

The socialists, in off, believe that, in the case of renewables and more specifically photovoltaics, there are two blocks: the landscapers (Compromís) and the energy sovereignists (PSPV). They consider that their position is more realistic than that of their government partners and that, although their option is “absolutely respectful of our natural, cultural, landscape and social heritage”, they are committed to advancing in the generation of energy in an accelerated manner to respond to the climate emergency and trying to lower the price of electricity. “We are committed to respecting the values ​​of our territory but being realistic. We cannot make urgent development, desired by a population, respectful of the natural environment, subject to a supposed deterioration of a landscape”, point out socialist sources in the Generalitat.

Compromís sources call for planning: “We are in favor of renewables and photovoltaics but with better planning, so that the companies do not decide where to settle and that they do not concentrate in certain municipalities, that the Administration be the one that plans and directs from the protection of the environment and for degraded places, not on productive land”.

For socialists there is a difference in rhythm. “They hoard themarketing and the announcements regarding renewables and leave the management in the hands of the PSPV, while trying to slow down that same management”, indicate those of the group led by the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig. Compromís sources assure that the processing of the projects that are already underway will be fulfilled and resolved and thus meet the first deadline set by the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which requires an Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) for each project before 25 from January. And as a sign of the shock, the dismissal, this week, of the director general of Ecological Transition, Pedro Fresco, appointed by Compromís but very critical of his position.

The distance between the two parties in regards to the expansion of the port of Valencia is somewhat wider. “Compromís believes that the growth of the port only favors businessmen and forgets about the 40,000 families that depend on that infrastructure,” criticize sources from the Socialists in the Generalitat. However, for its government partners, the management is “one of the biggest nonsense.”

With the mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, at the forefront, Compromís maintains that a project assessed environmentally in 2007 cannot be resumed 15 years later without another impact statement. The councilors for Ecological Transition, both of Ribó’s party colleagues, Mireia Mollà and Isaura Navarro, shared the same opinion. They want a new Environmental Impact Statement and reject that the port, which they consider to be judge and party, is the competent body to decide it despite the reports of the State Attorney’s Office that consider it the “substantive body” to establish it. The port leaders believe that the Compromís position seeks to delay the new pier as much as possible until it becomes unfeasible.

make compatible

The Socialists, however, have maintained a position of support for the port project if environmental regulations were complied with, which has once again brought them face to face with their government partners in the Valencian Parliament and in the Valencia City Council. Both their allies in the Botanical Executive and the opposition parties have accused them of putting themselves in profile in this matter. “What they have to do is ask for the resignation of the president of the Port Authority, Aurelio Martínez,” say Compromís sources. But the PSPV-PSOE considers the port of Valencia a first order asset for the Valencian economy. However, its leaders have publicly tried to be prudent and not enter into controversy. To Puig it seems plausible to make sustainability criteria compatible with economic growth and has advocated finding a balance point, in the face of fierce opposition from the beginning of the now former vice president of the Generalitat, Mónica Oltra, of Compromís.

The clashes have been repeated in the Valencia City Council, where the socialist Sandra Gómez defends a port that meets environmental criteria. This week, in the midst of the maelstrom of the Costas report on this macro-expansion, the deputy mayor recalled that there would be no Volkswagen project in Sagunto without the existence of the two Valencian ports. “Generating employment, development and opportunities is just as important as protecting and safeguarding our natural heritage, such as the beaches or the Albufera,” said the socialist. Socialist sources in the Consell go further: “the condition on the coast has existed since the dam was built, it is not new.”

For the socialists, the problem of Compromís is the search for identity “after nationalism has gone out of fashion, because they do not have a clear model, with micro-opinions in a party in which no one is in charge.” For Compromís it is an ideological question that has always been in its identity “because the environment is a limit to business plans”.