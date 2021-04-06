Nor have the minority owners of this sector of Cartagena presented their plans, specifically in areas near the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate. Zinsa hazardous waste pond, near Cabezo Beaza, with the Security Park and the Santa Lucía Hospital in the background. / antonio gil / agm JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 09:32



The General Directorate of the Environment has once again demanded that the Cartagena Parque company, owned by the well-known promoter Tomás Olivo, present a decontamination project of the old grounds of Española del Zinc (Zinsa) in Torreciega. The aforementioned department of the Autonomous Community has sent a request to the company in the