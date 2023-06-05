The modifications in the forest fire prevention and extinction plan proposed by the Ministry do not convince the Region. Several autonomous communities, including Murcia, expressed their disagreement in the State Commission for Natural Heritage and Biodiversity with the Ministry of Ecological Transition for the coordination measures for the prevention, surveillance and extinction of forest fires, as well as for the territorial distribution of credits.

According to the general director of the Natural Environment, María Cruz Ferreira, “the State Commission for Natural Heritage and Biodiversity presented us with two draft royal decrees that regulate aspects related to the coordination of resources and the planning of Forest Fires.” The first draft focuses on the development of instrumental coordination measures for the prevention, surveillance and extinction of forest fires. This is intended to reinforce the coordination between extinguishing devices and the State itself, in case mutual assistance from the competent administrations and the joint use of resources are necessary.

“The Region has been working along these lines and is making enormous efforts to be able to comply with a homogeneous qualification of fire fighting units, a common air coordination protocol, the adoption of univocal radio callsigns and the establishment of minimum security conditions for the endowments and individual protection equipment that the personnel who participate in the work of prevention and firefighting must have, “argued Ferreira.

Despite the complaint, the Community has drawn up its 2023 operating plan trying to conform to “what is intended by the standard”

The second draft of the royal decree includes the guidelines and common criteria of the annual plans for the prevention, surveillance and extinction of forest fires. «We have recorded that, in the Committee to Fight Forest Fires of the Ministry, the representatives of the autonomous communities have already revealed the inoperability of the proposed modifications, both in their technical and operational vision and, above all, legal. It is considered that the proposed scenario requires a process of approval by decree and a Strategic Environmental Assessment that can hardly be adjusted to the intended drafting of annual plans, “added the head of Natural Environment.

The regional government, even having conveyed its disagreement in writing with respect to the proposed modifications, drafted its 2023 Annual Operating Plan for the prevention, surveillance and extinction of forest fires that, “significantly, tries to comply with what is intended by the aforementioned regulation”. The Region, like other communities, has expressed its discomfort regarding the obligations required.