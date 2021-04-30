The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed the increase in monitoring Lebanese agricultural products, and intensifying their examination and auditing processes to ensure compliance with the specifications, to ensure that they are free of pesticide residues except from the safe ratios approved by international food organizations.

The Director of the Agricultural Development and Health Department at the Ministry, Eng. Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, told “Emirates Today” that any foodstuff shipments of vegetables and fruits imported from Lebanon are subject to complete examination of pesticides and residues, and they are not allowed to enter the country until it is proven that they comply with the approved requirements and standards From the competent global organizations.

He added that importing all kinds of Lebanese apples was banned, due to the residues of pesticides, and that this type of fruit was still banned, pointing out that apples represented the largest percentage of agricultural products imported from Lebanon.

And media outlets reported that Lebanese agricultural products are being banned from entering European markets, due to the high levels of pesticide residues in them.

Finally, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to prohibit the entry of Lebanese vegetable and fruit consignments into them or transit through its territory, until the concerned Lebanese authorities provide sufficient and reliable guarantees for them to take the necessary measures to stop the systematic drug smuggling operations through shipments of vegetables and fruits.





