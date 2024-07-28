TASS: The entourage confirmed the death of the author of the Telegram channel Grey Zone Fedyanin

The entourage of the author of the Telegram channel Grey Zone Nikita Fedyanin in a conversation with TASS confirmed his death in Mali.

“He spent some time in the CAR and then went to Mali to make a series of reports on the activities of the Malian army. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us,” the agency’s source said.

It is noted that in August Fedyanin planned to review the material he had filmed in Mali over the past year.

The death of the author of Grey Zone became known on the night of Sunday, July 28. It was reported that the Tuaregs had set up an ambush in northern Mali. As a result of the attack, in addition to the war correspondent, several fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” and servicemen of the Malian armed forces were killed.

It later became known that Fedyanin wanted to report that separatists were being taken to Ukraine for instruction, where they were being taught how to operate FPV drones. According to RT sources, Bely planned to go to the front line one last time, and then return and share the materials he had collected.