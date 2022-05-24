The Environment Agency in Fujairah held a meeting with the fishermen’s associations in the emirate and their representatives, with the aim of organizing fishing and licensing operations in coordination with the concerned local authorities and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and to propose new work mechanisms and programs for sustainable fishing that contribute to preserving fish wealth and enhancing marine life.

The Director of the Environment Agency, Asilah Al-Mualla, indicated that the fishermen’s sector is a very important sector, as it is one of the most important sectors in the country, which provides the largest proportion of food and medicine compared to other sectors. In addition to regulating the mechanism of sea trips and their various activities that enhance the position of Fujairah and its eco-tourism activities in a manner that preserves marine reserves and the living creatures that it abounds in, especially the coral reefs.

Representatives of the fishermen’s associations also expressed their happiness and gratitude for the initiatives of the Environment Agency and its interest in serving the fishermen.

For her part, Asila Al Mualla thanked everyone for their good cooperation and quick response, which indicates their awareness, commitment and responsibility towards their community and environment.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

