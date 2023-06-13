The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in its capacity as the environmental authority competent to regulate and protect the environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued Resolution No. (4) of 2023 of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi regarding the regulation of recreational fishing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This comes with the aim of supporting recreational fishing activities and promoting marine fishing sports in the emirate. The provisions of the resolution apply to recreational fishing practitioners and organizers of fishing competitions in the fishing waters of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The decision prohibited the practice of recreational fishing and the organization of marine fishing competitions in the fishing waters of the emirate without obtaining a permit from the authority.

The decision specified that the practice of recreational fishing is either for pedestrians, or by using pleasure boats. Recreational fishing equipment includes lines and hooks or marine hunting rifles while practicing free diving, or any other method specified by the authority. Whereas, the organization of marine fishing competitions in the fishing waters in the emirate is limited to legal persons working in the field of marine activities.

The decision included the conditions for obtaining a recreational fishing license, which stipulated that the applicant’s age should not be less than 18 Gregorian years, and those below that are allowed to accompany an adult who holds a valid license for recreational fishing. An application must be submitted to the authority according to the form prepared for that, accompanied by the necessary documents for requesting a license, through the “Tamm” electronic platform for government services, including the annual license and the weekly license.

In order to obtain a permit for marine fishing competitions, the decision stipulated that the organizing party be responsible for providing the necessary capabilities to ensure the safe organization of the competition, such as security and safety tools and equipment and any other requirements specified by the Authority. An application must be submitted to the Authority according to the form prepared for that, accompanied by the documents necessary for the permit application, which must include data on the proposed location, date and time for holding the competition, in addition to the types and number of fish and live aquatic resources to be caught, the fishing tools that will be used in the competition, and the number of participants in the competition. The method of disposing of the quantities of caught fish and live aquatic wealth, and any other relevant details that the applicant considers must be specified.

Licensees must abide by the terms and conditions specified by the Authority in the fishing license or marine fishing competition permit, whether in relation to the number of people, the number of trips, fishing sites, types and numbers of fish and live aquatic resources that are allowed to be caught, environmental requirements, or health and safety. , or other.

The internationally recognized diving flag must also be placed when using a marine hunting rifle. There must be at least three people (a driver and two recreational rifle fishing license holders) on board while rifle fishing. A report on the details of the fish species and their quantities, and the live aquatic wealth caught, must be submitted to the Authority, after completing the fishing trip using the means specified by the Authority. The recreational fishing license or the marine fishing competition permit must also be presented upon request by the Authority’s employees or the competent authorities. An internationally accredited license for free diving, valid for hunting with marine hunting rifles, must also be presented upon request by the Authority’s employees or the competent authorities.

It is prohibited to use a recreational fishing license or a permit for marine fishing competitions by unauthorized persons, as well as not to dispose of fish or live aquatic resources caught while sailing, until returning to land or reaching the state of anchorage or landing area, and not to sell them as well, in addition to not fishing or Keeping live aquatic wealth or part of it for ornamental purposes.

Regarding the types and quantities allowed in the framework of recreational fishing, the decision stated that what was stated in Ministerial Resolution No. 580 of 2015 regarding preventing the fishing, selling and marketing of small sizes of fish whose lengths are less than the permissible limit, and any related legislation that allows fishing for lengths and seasons must be taken into account. Permitted fishing, and adherence to the permitted fishing quantities per day for (24) species of fish per person, and each boat has a picnic according to the list attached to the decision.

The decision also prohibited hunting, trading, keeping, or causing damage to any of the species of live aquatic wealth specified by the decision, which includes brush fish, yellow echino, red coral, sea horse fish, parrot fish (cowfish), sharks and stingrays of all kinds. Sea turtles, whales and dolphins, dugongs and coral reefs.